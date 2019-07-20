Dr. Judith De Celis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Celis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith De Celis, MD
Dr. Judith De Celis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Charles H. Debrovner M.d. PC338 E 30TH ST, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-2213
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Her staff is caring and thoughtful. Dr. Morris de Celis explains everything she does and doesn’t rush through your appointment.She answers My Chart veryPromptly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. De Celis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Celis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Celis has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Celis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Celis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Celis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Celis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Celis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.