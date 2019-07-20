See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Judith De Celis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Judith De Celis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. De Celis works at Charles H. Debrovner M.d. PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Charles H. Debrovner M.d. PC
    338 E 30TH ST, New York, NY 10016 (212) 679-2213

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hysteroscopy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vulvar Cancer

Jul 20, 2019
Her staff is caring and thoughtful. Dr. Morris de Celis explains everything she does and doesn't rush through your appointment.She answers My Chart veryPromptly.
Jul 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Judith De Celis, MD
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
  47 years of experience
  English
  1316904592
  NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Judith De Celis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. De Celis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. De Celis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. De Celis works at Charles H. Debrovner M.d. PC in New York, NY.

Dr. De Celis has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Celis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Celis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Celis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

