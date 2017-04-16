Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondry-Berk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Mondry-Berk works at
Locations
Alisa A Cross MD6464 W Sunset Blvd Ste 840, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 466-8300
Judith Berk MD Inc15250 Ventura Blvd Ste 710, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She asks incisive questions to address your primary reason for seeking medication as part of your treatment plan. She is attentive to personal and family medical history to best recommend a medication. I can tell she truly cares and wants to help. The office staff is very courteous and has been super on the ball with any paperwork needs. She makes it clear she is a psychiatrist and it is crucial to additionally seek more intensive talk therapy from a therapist as part of your treatment plan.
About Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-University Of California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
