See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Mondry-Berk works at Alisa A Cross MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alisa A Cross MD
    6464 W Sunset Blvd Ste 840, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 466-8300
  2. 2
    Judith Berk MD Inc
    15250 Ventura Blvd Ste 710, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mondry-Berk?

    Apr 16, 2017
    She asks incisive questions to address your primary reason for seeking medication as part of your treatment plan. She is attentive to personal and family medical history to best recommend a medication. I can tell she truly cares and wants to help. The office staff is very courteous and has been super on the ball with any paperwork needs. She makes it clear she is a psychiatrist and it is crucial to additionally seek more intensive talk therapy from a therapist as part of your treatment plan.
    G in Los Angeles, CA — Apr 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mondry-Berk to family and friends

    Dr. Mondry-Berk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mondry-Berk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD.

    About Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285826123
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County-University Of California Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mondry-Berk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mondry-Berk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mondry-Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mondry-Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mondry-Berk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mondry-Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mondry-Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Judith Mondry-Berk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.