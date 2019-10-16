Dr. Judith Mikacich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikacich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Mikacich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Mikacich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Mikacich works at
Locations
-
1
Sacramento Women's Health2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 355, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 927-3178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Joint Benefit Trust
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikacich?
Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Judith Mikacich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255366050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikacich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikacich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikacich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikacich works at
Dr. Mikacich has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikacich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mikacich speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikacich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikacich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikacich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikacich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.