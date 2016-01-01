See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Judith Mead, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judith Mead, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College|Med College and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mead works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital Based Providers
    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Judith Mead, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1942273156
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Albany Medical College|Med College
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judith Mead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mead works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mead’s profile.

Dr. Mead has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mead. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mead.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

