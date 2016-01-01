Overview

Dr. Judith Mayer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Mayer works at Nephrology Associates Of Michigan in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Adrian, MI, Brighton, MI, Canton, MI and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.