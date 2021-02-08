See All Family Doctors in Burien, WA
Dr. Judith Marsden, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judith Marsden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Marsden works at Judith L. Marsden, MD in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Office
    15209 8th Ave S, Burien, WA 98148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 08, 2021
Dr Marsden was extremely knowledgeable which only comes with experience. I saw her for 30 plus years and she was always able to help me. I miss her and her experience. I am now interviewing my third doctor. The first two were ok but they lacked experience. Can't recommend her...Highline made her retire.
Cheryl Metcalf — Feb 08, 2021
About Dr. Judith Marsden, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 59 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1477627123
Education & Certifications

  • Virginia Mason Med Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judith Marsden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marsden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marsden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marsden works at Judith L. Marsden, MD in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Marsden’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

