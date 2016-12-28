Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Marcus, MD
Dr. Judith Marcus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Broadway1600 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 525-7599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Silverton Health1475 Mount Hood Ave, Woodburn, OR 97071 Directions (971) 983-5214Friday8:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is helping me with some issues and managing my meds.
About Dr. Judith Marcus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.