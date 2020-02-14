Dr. Judith Lightsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lightsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Lightsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Lightsey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Locations
Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 800, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 861-2400
University of Florida Shands Cancer Center2000 SW Archer Rd Rm R-4, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-0287
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough. I enjoyed my visit with her. She answered all questions and was interested in everything about me. She made me feel good about the path that I will be taking to eliminate this cancer.
About Dr. Judith Lightsey, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316908833
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hosp
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
