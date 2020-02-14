Overview

Dr. Judith Lightsey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Lightsey works at Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.