Overview

Dr. Judith Lavrich, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lavrich works at Total Eye Care Centers, PC in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Levittown, PA, Newtown, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Exotropia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

