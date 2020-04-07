Dr. Judith Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Lacy, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Lacy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Locations
Overlake Obstetricians & Gynecologists PC1231 116th Ave NE Ste 950, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3366
Intermountain Avenues Womens Center370 E 9th Ave Ste 205, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My doctor through 2 of my 3 pregnancies, she was amazing. By far, the best OB that I have had. She cares, great bedside manner, listens, and was great under pressure when complications arose.
About Dr. Judith Lacy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.
