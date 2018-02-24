See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Judith Kramer, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judith Kramer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Partners In Internal Medicine in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Linden Oaks Internal Medicine Llp
    30 Hagen Dr Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 641-0400
    Rochester General Hospital
    1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hair Loss
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2018
    Dr, Kramer was the doctor on call tonight;;she called me at home promptly and was extremely solicitous and helpful..
    Rochester, NY — Feb 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Judith Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386619153
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

