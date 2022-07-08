Overview

Dr. Judith Kopinski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Kopinski works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.