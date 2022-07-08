Dr. Judith Kopinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Kopinski, MD
Dr. Judith Kopinski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and WellSpan York Hospital.
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 276-7709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 276-7708Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Kopinski. She is an excellent surgeon, She performed a full knee replacement on me in Feb. 2022 and now, 6 months later, I don't even think about my knee anymore. I'm pain free and my activity level has significantly increased.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023242088
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kopinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopinski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.