Dr. Judith Kirby, MD
Dr. Judith Kirby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Judith A Kirby, MD - Kirby Eye Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 253-0202Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an event which affected my vision and wasn't sure what to do, since my career depends on 20/20 vision. I spoke with Dr. Kirby personally that morning, who recognized the symptoms of this emergency, and instructed me to present to her office immediately. Examination, diagnosis and laser surgery treatment were performed on that very day! Thank you Dr. Kirby and her staff for courteous, compassionate and critically timely care of my visual problem.
About Dr. Judith Kirby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University TX SW
- Baylor
- Hahnemann University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Migraine and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
