Dr. Judith Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Levinson and Cardenas PA7401 N University Dr Ste 103, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 341-9771Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Hospital and Medical Center7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 341-9771MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Coral Springs Medical Center3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-9771
-
4
Kpc Global Medical Center of San Mateo County LLC1900 Sullivan Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 991-6687
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Judith Johnson operated on me for breast cancer and did an exceptional job. I will have minimal scaring after a very good pathology report shows she got it all. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Judith Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639155633
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.