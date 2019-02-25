Dr. Judith Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Hopkins, MD
Dr. Judith Hopkins, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville1710 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 116, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7285
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love Dr. Hopkins. She is wonderful. She cares and is very involved with providing great treatment. Staff is great. Always willing to help out any way they can.
About Dr. Judith Hopkins, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306816913
- Wake Forest University Sch Med-Nc Bapt Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Leukocytosis and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
