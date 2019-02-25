Overview

Dr. Judith Hopkins, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Hopkins works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Leukocytosis and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.