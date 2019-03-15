Dr. Judith Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Hoover, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Hoover, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Hoover works at
Locations
-
1
Parkside Women's Centre1518 Two Notch Rd Se, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 649-7746Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoover?
Dr. Hoover is an outstanding ob/gyn. She is very knowledgeable, she listens to you and make you feel like you’re #1 on her list. I wish that she was my internal medical doctor.
About Dr. Judith Hoover, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992792857
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.