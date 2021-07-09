Dr. Judith Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Hong, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Redwood Family Dermatology2725 MENDOCINO AVE, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 545-4537
Ukiah - RFD555 S Dora St, Ukiah, CA 95482 Directions (707) 462-3996
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hong for many years and she has always has been very professional and today she went way out of her way to accommodate my special physical condition. It is kind of complicated so I won't try to explain it other than to say in order her to do the surgery on my calf she had to get on her knees. or knell down, I don't no what she actually did because my my face was turned the other way. but because she did that it way it saved me a lot of terrible back pain.
About Dr. Judith Hong, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083949853
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- Univ Of Ca
- Dermatology
