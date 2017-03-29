Dr. Hirshman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Hirshman, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Hirshman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hirshman works at
Locations
Judith L Hirshman MD & Assocs23250 Chagrin Blvd Ste 310, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-8770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Hirshman for over 7 years and she has changed my life. The day she formerly diagnosed me with "ADHD" she told me that medicine would crack open a window and it was up to me to decide if I wanted to work on changing the way I am as a person. This one sentence has defined my personal journey from that point forward. The work we have done together has allowed me to not only grow as a person but as a husband, father, co-worker and become a much better person.
About Dr. Judith Hirshman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirshman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirshman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirshman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirshman.
