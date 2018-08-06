Overview

Dr. Judith Hidalgo-Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.