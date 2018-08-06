Dr. Judith Hidalgo-Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo-Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Hidalgo-Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Hidalgo-Ahmed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 215 North St Ste B, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 620-7800
-
2
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hidalgo for over 13yrs she is the most patient caring and thorough GYN I have ever had.. wish i knew her when i needed an OB! She diagnosed my hemorragia and performed my oblation in 09 that made my life so much better! Took my daughter there when she was ready! Love her like family
About Dr. Judith Hidalgo-Ahmed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1932262672
Education & Certifications
- BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
