Dr. Judith Hagedorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagedorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Hagedorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Hagedorn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Hagedorn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
-
2
Urology Clinic at Harborview416 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagedorn?
Dr Hagedorn is exceptional in every way. She is highly competent, extremely tenacious, and she is always very warm and supportive. She is the one you want in your corner when things get tough. My life would be very different without her care. I'm sure all of her patients feel this way. I will never be able to thank her enough.
About Dr. Judith Hagedorn, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871754929
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagedorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hagedorn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hagedorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagedorn works at
Dr. Hagedorn has seen patients for Circumcision, Urethral Stricture and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagedorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagedorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagedorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagedorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagedorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.