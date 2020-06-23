Dr. Judith Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Gurley, MD
Dr. Judith Gurley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Judith Gurley Plastic Surgery LLC14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 350, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 812-4300
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Carrying my twins left me with lots of extra abdominal skin, sagging breasts and complete separation of my abdominal muscles. The thought of choosing the right plastic surgeon was extremely scary. However after leaving my consultation I knew I had found the perfect surgeon because I left with answers to questions I didnt know I had. I felt completely educated on my surgeries. Dr. Gurley is not only a surgeon but an artist and a perfectionist which creates amazing results. Before my surgery it was emotionally painful to look in the mirror when getting dressed for the day. However these days, I spend a little extra time in front of that same mirror.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Pediatric Plastic/Craniofacial Surgery-Washington University School of Medicine
- University of Chicago Plastic Surgery
- University Of Chicago General Surgery
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
