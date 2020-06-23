See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Judith Gurley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judith Gurley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Gurley works at Judith Gurley Plastic Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Judith Gurley Plastic Surgery LLC
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 350, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 812-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 23, 2020
Carrying my twins left me with lots of extra abdominal skin, sagging breasts and complete separation of my abdominal muscles. The thought of choosing the right plastic surgeon was extremely scary. However after leaving my consultation I knew I had found the perfect surgeon because I left with answers to questions I didnt know I had. I felt completely educated on my surgeries. Dr. Gurley is not only a surgeon but an artist and a perfectionist which creates amazing results. Before my surgery it was emotionally painful to look in the mirror when getting dressed for the day. However these days, I spend a little extra time in front of that same mirror.
Dr. Judith Gurley, MD
About Dr. Judith Gurley, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770657363
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Pediatric Plastic/Craniofacial Surgery-Washington University School of Medicine
Residency
  • University of Chicago Plastic Surgery
Internship
  • University Of Chicago General Surgery
Medical Education
  • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judith Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gurley works at Judith Gurley Plastic Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gurley’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

