Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Gorelick works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT, Milford, CT and Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairfield
    305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 (203) 337-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC
    760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 (203) 337-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedic Specialty Group
    321 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 (203) 337-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Shelton
    330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 (203) 755-6677
    Waterbury
    500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708

Hospital Affiliations
  Griffin Hospital
  Saint Mary's Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Insurance Accepted

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    HealthyCT
    Humana
    Self Pay
    Tricare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 12, 2022
    I thought Dr. Gorelick to be very warm, relaxed, kind, funny and smart! She took time to explain, in detail, my mri films, what was needed and what we could do right now to help me feel better. I feel confident having her directing my care.
    Gail Evans — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD

    Neurosurgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1417962093
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan Hospitals
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Cornell University
    Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorelick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorelick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
