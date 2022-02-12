Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Gorelick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopaedic Specialty Group321 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Shelton330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 755-6677
-
5
Waterbury500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorelick?
I thought Dr. Gorelick to be very warm, relaxed, kind, funny and smart! She took time to explain, in detail, my mri films, what was needed and what we could do right now to help me feel better. I feel confident having her directing my care.
About Dr. Judith Gorelick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417962093
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorelick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorelick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelick works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorelick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorelick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.