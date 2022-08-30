See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cranston, RI
Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cranston, RI. 

They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    725 Reservoir Ave Ste 2, Cranston, RI 02910 (401) 943-5120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • South County Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Esophagitis
Female Infertility
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Hernia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lipoprotein Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rickets
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Thyroid Cancer
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Yeast Infections
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilmore?

    Aug 30, 2022
    I always dread going to doctors. I feel as though my time should be respected and I should respect their time as well. I have had appointments in the past where if the doctor was over an hour late, I left and never came back. My first appointment here went the same way. That’s where the similarity with other doctors ended. She was so thorough it was amazing. Two hour plus initial consult. Any doctor willing to spend that much time getting to know their patient is a very rare find. Very knowledgeable in her field. I can’t wait to keep going back, I feel like with her and modern medicines I am completly covered. Went over years of history, and went over things that weren’t even necessarily diabetic related but covered overall health and well being. She’s a keeper! So if you read about long wait times, there is a reason. She spends so much time with her patients, feel lucky to be one of them.
    Andrew — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114003209
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.