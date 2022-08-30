Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Gilmore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cranston, RI.
They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 725 Reservoir Ave Ste 2, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-5120
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I always dread going to doctors. I feel as though my time should be respected and I should respect their time as well. I have had appointments in the past where if the doctor was over an hour late, I left and never came back. My first appointment here went the same way. That’s where the similarity with other doctors ended. She was so thorough it was amazing. Two hour plus initial consult. Any doctor willing to spend that much time getting to know their patient is a very rare find. Very knowledgeable in her field. I can’t wait to keep going back, I feel like with her and modern medicines I am completly covered. Went over years of history, and went over things that weren’t even necessarily diabetic related but covered overall health and well being. She’s a keeper! So if you read about long wait times, there is a reason. She spends so much time with her patients, feel lucky to be one of them.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1114003209
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gilmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmore has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.