Dr. Judith Froehlich, MD
Dr. Judith Froehlich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care16519 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 369-4550
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Dr. Froehlich is the pediatrician for our three boys. She is patient, very experienced and seasoned, and always takes her time to discuss any questions we have. Having her as a resource has been reassuring for our family. There is no doubt that we will continue to see Dr. Froehlich for our childrens' needs.
About Dr. Judith Froehlich, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
