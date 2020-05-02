Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judith Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Feldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Judith Feldman MD131 Harvard St Ste 1R, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 731-6660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Excellent all around. Attuned, understanding, perceptive.
About Dr. Judith Feldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1730129263
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.