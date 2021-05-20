Dr. Judith Feick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Feick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Feick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Pike Creek100 S Riding Blvd Unit 1, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 239-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind, attentive, talks to children with respect and explains what is happening; even to the smallest of patients.
About Dr. Judith Feick, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1891750246
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Del
- Med Ctr Del
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feick speaks Italian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feick.
