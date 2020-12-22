Dr. Judith Favor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Favor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Favor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Sparks & Favor PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 700, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-1286
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Dr. Favor is very professional, kind and patient. I have been a patient of hers since she started practicing. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. She’s an awesome Doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Judson College
Dr. Favor has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
