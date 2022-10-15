See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Judith Crowell, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Crowell, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Crowell works at MEDICAL AESTHETICS in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Aesthetics
    2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 140, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Warts

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr Crowell is professional ,knowledgable, explained everything. Great listener. This office runs so efficiently. Polite and efficient staff. Highly recommend.
    Donna J Haines — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Judith Crowell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659376218
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Crowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowell works at MEDICAL AESTHETICS in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crowell’s profile.

    Dr. Crowell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

