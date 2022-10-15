Dr. Judith Crowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Crowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Crowell, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Crowell works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Aesthetics2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 140, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowell?
Dr Crowell is professional ,knowledgable, explained everything. Great listener. This office runs so efficiently. Polite and efficient staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Judith Crowell, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1659376218
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Stanford University
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowell works at
Dr. Crowell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.