Dr. Judith Crowell, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Crowell works at MEDICAL AESTHETICS in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.