Dr. Judith Cecil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Cecil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2040 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1800
Family Counseling Associates7526 E 82nd St Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 585-1060
- Community Hospital East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Extremely helpful with my antidepressant needs. Dr. Cecil really listens to a patient and works with them to reach the best results possible. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
