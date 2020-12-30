Overview

Dr. Judith Carpentier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Carpentier works at ZANJABEE INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE AND PRIMARY CARE in Reading, MA with other offices in Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.