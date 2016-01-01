Dr. Cain-Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Cain-Oliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Cain-Oliver, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in Powhatan, VA.
Dr. Cain-Oliver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Powhatan Family Counseling and Educ. Center2156 Plainview Ctr, Powhatan, VA 23139 Directions (804) 598-9577
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cain-Oliver?
About Dr. Judith Cain-Oliver, MD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114908886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain-Oliver accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain-Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain-Oliver works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain-Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain-Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain-Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain-Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.