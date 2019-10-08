Overview

Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Brinkman works at East Office in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.