Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Brinkman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Health Partners6340 BARNES RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Directions (719) 522-1135Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brinkman?
Dr. Brinkman is absolutely wonderful! She has always made me feel comfortable, well informed, doesn’t rush through visits and she just has the most amazing bedside manner. She delivered my twins 13 years ago and continues to take care of my GYN needs. She is extremely busy meaning getting in for surgery could take some time for non-urgent matters but that’s a sign of a wonderful physician that takes her time with each of her patients.
About Dr. Judith Brinkman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356330617
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- MIDLAND LUTHERAN COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinkman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinkman works at
Dr. Brinkman has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinkman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.