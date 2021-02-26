Dr. Judith Bluvstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluvstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Bluvstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judith Bluvstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Medical Center223 E 34th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0800
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Bluvstein is one of the best pediatric neurologists/epileptologists you would ever meet. Highly recommend!
- Pediatric Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063647832
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Bluvstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bluvstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bluvstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bluvstein has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bluvstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluvstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluvstein.
