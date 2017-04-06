Dr. Betts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Betts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Betts, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Betts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Kidney Assoc PA408 W 45th St, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 451-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Betts?
She has saved my life more times than I can count
About Dr. Judith Betts, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992735120
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betts works at
Dr. Betts has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Betts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.