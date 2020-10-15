See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD

Pediatrics
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Bedoy works at 3975 Jackson St Ste 207 in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Judith M Bedoy
    3975 Jackson St Ste 207, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 355-7551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396831145
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hospital Civil De Gudalajara
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedoy works at 3975 Jackson St Ste 207 in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bedoy’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.