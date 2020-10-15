Overview

Dr. Judith Bedoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Bedoy works at 3975 Jackson St Ste 207 in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.