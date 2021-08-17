Overview

Dr. Judith Baumhauer, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baumhauer works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.