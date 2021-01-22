Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barreiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
Womans Groupthe5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
Adventhealth Medical Group Heart Care At Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 769-2778
- 3 1908 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz, FL 33549 Directions (813) 428-7030
Womans Group Tampa2716 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-8032
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Barreiro for many years. She is always professional and caring and takes time to listen to my concerns. I recently had a hysterectomy surgery and I am very happy with the compassionate and caring care I received. She explained everything to me with details and came to see me before and after the surgery, which helped a lot with my anxiety. If I have questions, or need advice, or medicine refills, I can always call and her assitant, Mara, will return my call almost immediately. Even though I speak English, when It comes to my health, I feel more comfortable speaking Spanish and Dr. Barreiro is completely fluent in Spanish. In summary, all I can say is that I feel very blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1093865743
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barreiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barreiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barreiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barreiro speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barreiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barreiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barreiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barreiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.