Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (13)
Overview

Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Barreiro works at The Womans Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womans Groupthe
    5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 (813) 769-2778
    Adventhealth Medical Group Heart Care At Tampa
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 (813) 769-2778
    1908 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz, FL 33549 (813) 428-7030
    Womans Group Tampa
    2716 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 875-8032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 22, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Barreiro for many years. She is always professional and caring and takes time to listen to my concerns. I recently had a hysterectomy surgery and I am very happy with the compassionate and caring care I received. She explained everything to me with details and came to see me before and after the surgery, which helped a lot with my anxiety. If I have questions, or need advice, or medicine refills, I can always call and her assitant, Mara, will return my call almost immediately. Even though I speak English, when It comes to my health, I feel more comfortable speaking Spanish and Dr. Barreiro is completely fluent in Spanish. In summary, all I can say is that I feel very blessed to have her as my doctor.
    Faride Trujillo — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Spanish
    1093865743
    Education & Certifications

    SAINT JOSEPHS HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barreiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barreiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barreiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barreiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barreiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barreiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barreiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

