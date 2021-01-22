Overview

Dr. Judith Barreiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Barreiro works at The Womans Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.