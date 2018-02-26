See All Plastic Surgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. Judie Garrison, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judie Garrison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Garrison works at Greenville Plastic Surgery in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Office
    400 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 758-6627
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2018
    Dr. Garrison is very kind and compassionate. She spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my questions. I could not be happier with the outcome of my procedure!
    Greenville — Feb 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judie Garrison, MD
    About Dr. Judie Garrison, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1881697704
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • East Carolina U
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judie Garrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrison works at Greenville Plastic Surgery in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Garrison’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

