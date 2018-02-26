Overview

Dr. Judie Garrison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Garrison works at Greenville Plastic Surgery in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.