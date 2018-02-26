Dr. Judie Garrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judie Garrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Judie Garrison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Greenville Office400 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-6627Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrison is very kind and compassionate. She spent a lot of time with me and answered all of my questions. I could not be happier with the outcome of my procedure!
About Dr. Judie Garrison, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- East Carolina U
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrison speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrison.
