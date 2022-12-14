Dr. Judi Krogstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krogstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judi Krogstad, MD
Dr. Judi Krogstad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Judi Krogstad, M.D.1570 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 472-3906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 7050 N Recreation Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions
Judi Krogstad, M.D.255 W Bullard Ave Ste 113, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 472-3906
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Krogstad has been my children’s pediatrician since their birth. They are 12 and 15. We love her. Absolutely the best, knowledgeable, compassionate, caring , makes you feel like your her only patient for the day. ??
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Ucsf Fresno Med Educ Program
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Krogstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krogstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krogstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krogstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krogstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krogstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krogstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.