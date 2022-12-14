Overview

Dr. Judi Krogstad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Krogstad works at Community Medical Providers in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.