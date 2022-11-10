Dr. Judeth McGann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judeth McGann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judeth McGann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University.
Dr. McGann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGann?
We recently changed pediatrician and we are so grateful we found her because she truly listens and supports me in the care of my child.
About Dr. Judeth McGann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1649232463
Education & Certifications
- Golisano Children's Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital
- Albany Medical College of Union University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGann works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.