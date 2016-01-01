See All Psychiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Juden Valdez, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Juden Valdez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Valdez works at COLLEGE MEDICAL CENTER in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    College Medical Center
    2776 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806
    Del Amo Behavioral Health System
    23700 Camino Del Sol, Torrance, CA 90505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Juden Valdez, MD

    Psychiatry
    35 years of experience
    English, Tagalog
    1861550444
    Education & Certifications

    FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juden Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

