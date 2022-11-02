Dr. Opoku-Agyeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO
Overview
Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Opoku-Agyeman works at
Locations
Delaware Valley Aesthetics LLC19 Montgomery Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 667-1888
Oxygen Oasis Hyperbaric Wellness Center LLC848 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (610) 563-2828
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the GOAT. So knowledgeable with great bedside manners.
About Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, DO
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619225091
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opoku-Agyeman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opoku-Agyeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Opoku-Agyeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opoku-Agyeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opoku-Agyeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opoku-Agyeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.