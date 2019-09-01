Dr. Jude Momodu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momodu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jude Momodu, MD
Dr. Jude Momodu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health West Hospital.
Horizon Family Medicine Center3737 N Meridian St Ste 501, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 493-1053Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
All my appts are treated with the best care and respect.
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Nigerian
- 1912924549
- Hamot Medical Center
- Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Family Practice
Dr. Momodu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Momodu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Momodu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momodu speaks Nigerian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Momodu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momodu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momodu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momodu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.