Dr. Jude Espinoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jude Espinoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jude Espinoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - City Base2318 SE Military Dr Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 756-8433
-
2
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Heart Plaza One6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 571-7924Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-8431
-
4
South Texas Cardiology Institute: Alamo Heights250 E Basse Rd Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 756-8432
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinoza?
The new office location is beautiful and clean. The staff was completely courteous and knowledgeable. Dr. Jude Espinosa was very thorough with his examination and clearly explained nexts steps for my health care. He took the time to really understand my concerns. I am so glad he is my Doctor!
About Dr. Jude Espinoza, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1124027743
Education & Certifications
- Shands at the University of Florida|University of Florida/Shands Teaching Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- University of Arkansas|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Espinoza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espinoza speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.