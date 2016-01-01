Dr. Judd Walson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judd Walson, MD
Overview
Dr. Judd Walson, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Walson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walson?
About Dr. Judd Walson, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972669380
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walson works at
Dr. Walson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.