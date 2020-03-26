Overview

Dr. Judd Partridge, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Cottonwood Heights, UT. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Partridge works at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Utah - Cottonwood in Cottonwood Heights, UT with other offices in South Jordan, UT and Tooele, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.