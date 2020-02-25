See All Otolaryngologists in Glen Cove, NY
Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Fastenberg works at GC - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Glen Cove, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Cove Hospital
    101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 (516) 674-7472
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders
    430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (718) 470-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Smell and Taste Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2020
    He was very informative with my son and myself. The office staff were great and there was very little wait time.
    — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720320492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fastenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fastenberg has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fastenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fastenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fastenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fastenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fastenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

