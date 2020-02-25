Overview

Dr. Judd Fastenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fastenberg works at GC - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Glen Cove, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.