Dr. Judd Boczko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boczko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judd Boczko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judd Boczko, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Boczko works at
Locations
WESTMED Medical Group210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6470
WESTMED Medical Group3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 848-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Judd Boczko, was very attentive and showed much compassion to my condition. He interpreted the laboratory results to me in great detail. He demonstrated expertise in diagnosing and recommending Surgery in the removal of my Kidney Stone via Laser. He prescribed to me medications to mitigate the pain and provided explanation of all medicines. I also must praise his Staff for demonstrating affection and patience towards m, due to my hearing disability.
About Dr. Judd Boczko, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1740258169
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Columbia
- Urology
