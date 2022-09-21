Dr. Weathers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judah Weathers, MD
Overview
Dr. Judah Weathers, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.
Locations
1
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 602-5871
2
Caritas Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
3
Elliot Professional Services445 Cypress St Ste 8, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 668-4079
- 4 44 Birch St Bldg A, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
We saw Dr. Weathers in the ER. He was very kind and empathetic to our situation. During our phone consult to gather history I found Dr. Weathers to be caring and truly interested in the issues we were dealing with. He spent time with us and I found him to be a very gentle soul. He came up with a wonderful plan for treatment and we were able to be discharged with a successful outcome. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Judah Weathers, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1730523754
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
