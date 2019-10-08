See All Hematologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Judah Friedman, MD

Hematology
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judah Friedman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2019
    My mother was a patient of his 3 years ago. We loved Dr. Friedman is kind, compassionate and best described as an angel. I had his cell phone number and could call or text anytime. My mom didn't win cancer, but Dr. Friedman ,add one of the most stressful times in my life better. My mother simply loved him. The world needs more people like him.
    Patti Adams-shega in Medina , OH — Oct 08, 2019
    About Dr. Judah Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134241284
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

