Dr. Judah Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judah Friedman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was a patient of his 3 years ago. We loved Dr. Friedman is kind, compassionate and best described as an angel. I had his cell phone number and could call or text anytime. My mom didn’t win cancer, but Dr. Friedman ,add one of the most stressful times in my life better. My mother simply loved him. The world needs more people like him.
About Dr. Judah Friedman, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134241284
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.